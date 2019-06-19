  • At least 5 SunRail trains delayed in Orange, Osceola counties after large tree falls on tracks

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As many as five SunRail commuter trails are delayed in Orange and Osceola counties after a large tree fell on the railroad tracks, officials said.

    Officials said the tree fell on the tracks between the Tupperware and Kissimmee/Amtrak stations.

    Related Headlines

    At least three trains are not able to move farther south than the Tupperware station and two trains cannot go north of the Kissimmee/Amtrak station, officials said.

    SunRail officials said crews are working to resolve the issue but delays are expected to go into the night.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories