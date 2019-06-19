At least 5 SunRail trains delayed in Orange, Osceola counties after large tree falls on tracks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As many as five SunRail commuter trails are delayed in Orange and Osceola counties after a large tree fell on the railroad tracks, officials said.
Officials said the tree fell on the tracks between the Tupperware and Kissimmee/Amtrak stations.
At least three trains are not able to move farther south than the Tupperware station and two trains cannot go north of the Kissimmee/Amtrak station, officials said.
SunRail officials said crews are working to resolve the issue but delays are expected to go into the night.
NB train delays: P324 - 90 mins, P326 - 60 mins, P328 - 30 mins. SB train delays: P325 - 45 mins due to track related issues between Kissimmee and Tupperware stations. We will continue to provide updates.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 19, 2019
