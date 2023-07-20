Attacker with pants down grabs woman walking on trail in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was attacked by a person while walking on the Wekiva Trail earlier this week.

Deputies said she was approached from behind and grabbed by the attacker.

The woman told deputies she walks the trail multiple times a week and has always felt safe.

She was only able to describe her attacker as a male who is 16 to 20 years old.

Deputies said the attacker had shoulder-length curly black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

According to a report, the attacker had his pants down when he grabbed her, but the woman pushed him away.

He ultimately got away on some kind of bike, the woman told deputies.

Law enforcement officers from multiple departments canvassed the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

