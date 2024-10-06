Attorney General Moody extends price gouging hotline after state of emergency for Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody is extending Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following a state of emergency declaration for areas of the state preparing for Tropical Storm Milton.

Florida’s price gouging law remains in effect for the counties already under the state of emergency order for Hurricane Helene and will remain active for the areas covered by Milton.

“Tropical Storm Milton is expected to rapidly strengthen as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward areas in our state that have already experienced tremendous flooding and damage from Hurricane Helene. We are extending Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to help Floridians prepare for this new challenge. I’m urging everyone to monitor weather reports, get preparations in place and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida,” said Moody.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

