Tropical development likely in Gulf, Florida to face heavy rains

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an increasing likelihood of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Right now invest 92-L will become Milton by the end of the weekend.

Regardless of development, excessive rain will be in the forecast for parts of the Florida Peninsula from Sunday to Wednesday.

Early models indicate that Florida could have an approaching tropical system as early as Wednesday.

Hurricane Kirk remains a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic.

Thankfully, Kirk is forecast to stay out to sea.

But it will be sending swells our direction. Dangerous seas expected along our east coast.

weather 10/5

Tropical Storm Leslie is right behind Kirk and is also slowly moving through the Central Atlantic.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

