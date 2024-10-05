Central Florida braces for heavy rain with free sandbag stations

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Several cities and counties in Central Florida are preparing residents for a potential tropical storm in the coming days by offering sandbag filling stations.

“It’s going to be a lot of rain for a lot of people that aren’t used to it for one thing. You better be prepared than not,” said Steve King, Winter Springs resident.

Steve King was one of nearly 50 people filling up several sand bags at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs. He said his girlfriend’s home has flooded before, and they didn’t want to take any chances.

“If you’re in Florida, you’re going to get wet one way or the other,” said King.

The city of Winter Springs is just one of many across Central Florida that have planned to help mitigate waters from entering homes.

“You’re never 100 percent going to stop nature. Mother nature’s just going to do what she’s going to do, but you can try to prepare yourself as best as possible, and that’s what we ask people,” said Matthew Reeser, Winter Springs communication officer.

This week, a tropical system could pick up in the Gulf, with the worst of it being by Tuesday or Wednesday. Central Floridians could see anywhere from three to five inches of rain.

In Winter Springs, empty bags and sand will be available to all residents of Seminole County on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

Residents are limited to 15 sandbags per household.

The City of Edgewater in Volusia County has stocked two locations with sand piles.

Hibiscus Drive and 26th Street **in the parking lot of Edgewater Fire Rescue Association Fire Hall**

901 Mango Tree Drive

According to the city, both locations are accessible 24 hours a day.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Ten bags will be available per household with proof of Edgewater residency while supplies last.

Winter Springs and Edgewater officials said they will begin working in flood-prone areas to fix current issues with stormwater conveyance systems.

