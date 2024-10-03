City of Orlando introduces Ride DTO

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents and visitors will now have a new way of traveling around the downtown area.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency announced a new multimodal initiative called Ride DTO.
It will help commuters navigate downtown Orlando more easily.
Ride DTO uses eco-friendly all-electric vehicles courtesy of Circuit Transit, Inc.
Read: Breeze Airways unveils three new routes from Orlando
Daily transportation will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a special first-rider offer: Use the code RIDEDTO to ride for free on your first three trips.
Read: Red Cross: Helping after Helene
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group