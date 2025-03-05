Madeline Soto: New evidence released as case builds in 13-year-old girl’s death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are sharing more details on the disappearance and death of a local teen.

Deputies have released hours of new interviews, dozens of photos, and chilling audio from jail calls related to the investigations into the death of Madeline Soto.

Among the files are hours of police interviews, including one with Maddie’s mother, Jennifer Soto.

Detectives confronted Jennifer about disturbing images found on the phone of Stephan Sterns, her then-boyfriend, who is charged with Maddie’s murder.

Later in the interview, Jennifer asked to see the photos herself.

The documents also include timelines and other evidence collected before Maddie’s body was found in a wooded area of St. Cloud.

