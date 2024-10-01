Breeze Airways unveils three new routes from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announces three more new routes from Orlando, starting at $49 one way.

The three additional new routes from Orlando are Gulfport-Biloxi, Ogdensburg, and Provo-Salt Lake City.

All of the routes are previously unserved city pairs, and new flights will start in December, January, and February.

The airline said they will add 11 new routes from Orlando in the coming months.

Breeze has 11 new routes from Orlando:

Lansing, Michigan starting Oct. 2

Bangor, Maine, starting Oct. 3

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, starting Oct. 8

Erie, Pennsylvania, starting Nov. 6

South Bend, Indiana, starting Nov. 7

New York-Newark, New Jersey starting Nov. 14

Salt Lake City-Provo, Utah, starting Dec. 21

New Haven, Connecticut, starting Feb 5

Gulfport-Biloxi, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2025

Ogdensburg, New York , starts Feb. 13, 2025

Wilmington, North Carolina, starting Feb. 13, 2025

