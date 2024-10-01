Harbor House of Central Florida announces plans for Family Justice Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida leaders are working to provide safety, hope, and healing for domestic violence survivors.

From new legislation, to new statutes, and new tools for those survivors, it’s something that takes an entire community.

To continue its mission, Harbor House of Central Florida announced it is working to bring a Family Justice Center to Orange County.

Watch: ‘A horrible feeling’: Domestic violence survivor says connected car was used to track her

“It brings together law enforcement, prosecutors, advocates, therapists, civil attorneys, and community volunteers under one roof,” Michelle Sperzel, the CEO of Harbor House, said.

Right now, the organization is looking to conduct a study tour. In January, leaders hope to bring in consultants to talk about ideas for the facility. Then, what it would take to bring it to life.

“By collocating services, family justice centers create a one-stop shop for survivors and their families,” Sperzel said. “This model is proven to reduce homicides, proven to improve victim safety.”

Watch: ‘My daughter would be alive’: Gabby Petito’s mother speaks about Florida’s new Lethality Assessment

Over the last year, Harbor House has answered more than 8,000 hotline calls and housed more than 400 of both adults and children.

This year alone, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 3,800 domestic violence-related calls.

Leaders hope that, with continued collaboration, survivors will have the resources to leave these situations.

Watch: Seminole County Clerk announces new Domestic Violence Service Center

“It’s important that our survivors, their neighbors, or family and friends come forward when they see the signs of abuse,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call Harbor House’s hotline at 407-886-2856 for help.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group