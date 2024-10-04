Community to hold paddle-out service in memory of Volusia County surfer

PONCE INLET, Fla. — The surfer community will remember one of their own this weekend in Ponce Inlet.

On Saturday, there will be a memorial service and paddle-out for local surfer Jorge Alvarado, who died following a surfing accident in Daytona Beach Shores.

Alvarado was surfing the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores when he fell off his board and hit his head on the sandbar.

The current swept him under the pier, where a few good Samaritans came to his rescue and pulled him out of the water.

Those who want to honor Alvarado and support his loved ones can come to the inlet; everyone is welcome.

