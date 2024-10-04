Local

UCF Knights head to ‘The Swamp’ to take on the Gators

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Kent State at UCF ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — UCF (3-1) heads to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2-2) on Saturday in an intrastate matchup.

UCF coming off their first loss of the season after losing to the University of Colorado last week 48-21, looks to right the ship and get back on the winning track.

UCF is 1-2 all-time against the Gators, with their only win coming in their most recent matchup at the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl when the Knights won 29-17.

Kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is at 7:45 p.m.

