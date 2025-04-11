Local

Report: Convicted murderer mistakenly released from jail is back in custody

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com and Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Kathan Guzman (Clayton County Police Department)
OCOEE, Fla. — A man convicted of murder who was mistakenly released from jail in Georgia has been rearrested. That’s according to our sister station in Atlanta, WSB-TV.

WSB reports that Kathan Guzman returned to Florida and was arrested in in Ocoee Friday morning.

He was supposed to be heading to prison to serve a live sentence for killing 19-year-old Delila Grayson in 2022.

WFTV is confirming details now. Check back for updates.

The victim’s mother, Christina Grayson, is looking for answers as to why he was released, pointing out that he was still in a Georgia jail and not prison five months after sentencing.

