Central Florida to enjoy warm, partly cloudy Saturday with minimal rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a nice day across Central Florida.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with limited rain.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said she only forecasts a 20% chance for showers, favoring the coastline.

Saturday will be warm & muggy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances will climb tomorrow and to the middle of next week.

