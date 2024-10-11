Attorney General warning residents of disaster-related scams after Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents should be on the lookout for disaster-related scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said debris-removal scams, contractor scams, charity scams and other disaster-related schemes have been popping up since Hurricane Milton hit Florida’s West Coast on Wednesday.

“Hurricane Milton left a wide path of destruction across Florida, and it is important that everyone who is now beginning the recovery process knows to be vigilant of scams and price gouging, as well as other disaster-related schemes,” Attorney General Moody said.

DEBRIS-REMOVAL SCAMS

Storms have left behind litter and uprooted trees throughout Florida roads. Moody said people planning to request removal should follow these tips to avoid being scammed:

Watch out for anyone who approaches unsolicited about tree removal.

Get multiple written estimates and ask whether debris removal is included in the estimate.

Research a company thoroughly.

Check for proof of insurance and verify with the insurer that the policy is current.

Never pay the full amount upfront, and do not make a final payment until completely satisfied with the work.

CHARITY SCAMS

Authorities say they often see scammers hiding behind generous causes after disasters. Generous people can sometimes donate to fake organizations and people in need never actually receive the intended help. To avoid falling victim to charity scams potential donators should:

Beware of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations.

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information about the charitable organization.

Consider donating to an established disaster relief charity.

Ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org and research the organization’s giving history at CharityNavigator.org.

CONTRACTING SCAMS

While there are qualified contractors who want to help take care of damage left behind by the storms, some are scammers or unqualified to do the work. People looking for a contactors to make repairs to storm damage should:

Have an insurance company evaluate damage before arranging repairs to ensure that the work will be covered under a policy.

Get at least three written, itemized estimates on bids or repairs.

Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job.

Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend.

Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com.

Make sure a contractor is bonded and verified with a bonding agency.

Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing to ensure it includes the required buyer’s right to cancel language. Understand penalties that may be imposed for cancellation.

Insist on releases of any liens that could be placed on the property from all subcontractors prior to making final payments. Homeowners may unknowingly have liens placed against their properties by suppliers or subcontractors who did not get paid by the contractor. If the contractor fails to pay the homeowner, the liens will remain on the title.

Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront, and research the company thoroughly before providing large deposits.

Do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed.

WATER TEST SCAMS

People with damaged water mains or wells should be aware of dishonest companies or individuals. Moody said some people will offer pricey tests to determine water safety. When looking for someone to determine the safety of water residents should:

Ask for proof of identification if someone claims to be a representative of a city, county or utility provider needing to inspect a water main or well.

Check for water safety alerts as provided by local media and utility providers.

Contact a local health or utility department if it is uncertain that water being used is safe. Seek advice from state or local health departments to determine what tests should be performed and to help find certified testers nearby.

If in doubt, boil water vigorously for one to three minutes—or drink bottled water.

FEMA RELIEF SCAMS

Anyone looking for help from The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s various programs should know the following information to avoid being scammed:

No state or federal disaster-relief agency will call asking for personal information;

State and federal workers carry identification and will not ask for or accept cash;

Know that applications for FEMA relief programs are free and can be accessed at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800) 621-FEMA; and

Beware of anyone who offers to fill out, assist with or expedite an application as they may be seeking access to personal information.

Moody reminds violators or potential violators that price-gougers can receive a fine of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations in a 24-hour period.

Anyone who suspects price gouging on storm-essential items can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.comor calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

