Attorney General warns criminals of harsher penalties in the wake of Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, Attorney General Ashly Moody warned would-be criminals trying to take advantage of storm victims that they will face harsher penalties during a state of emergency.

In a news release, Moody stated that “Florida will not tolerate lawlessness” and announced guidance to law enforcement in storm affected areas.

“Florida is a law-and-order state, and even though we have been damaged by Milton, we will not allow looting to take root here. I am offering guidance to Florida sheriffs and police chiefs about enhanced penalties for crimes committed during a state of emergency,” Moody said.

In Florida, during a declared state of emergency, crimes including burglary, theft and unlicensed contracting carry harsher legal penalties.

In addition, those committing dangerous crimes during a declared state of emergency may not be granted nonmonetary pretrial release before seeing a judge.

Moody also warned consumers to watch out for price gouging and disaster-related scams.

If you are a victim of or suspect someone of price gouging you can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

