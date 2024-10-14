Attorney General warns criminals of harsher penalties in the wake of Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, Attorney General Ashly Moody warned would-be criminals trying to take advantage of storm victims that they will face harsher penalties during a state of emergency.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
In a news release, Moody stated that “Florida will not tolerate lawlessness” and announced guidance to law enforcement in storm affected areas.
“Florida is a law-and-order state, and even though we have been damaged by Milton, we will not allow looting to take root here. I am offering guidance to Florida sheriffs and police chiefs about enhanced penalties for crimes committed during a state of emergency,” Moody said.
Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits: New suits filed, claim assaults against women, men, teen
In Florida, during a declared state of emergency, crimes including burglary, theft and unlicensed contracting carry harsher legal penalties.
In addition, those committing dangerous crimes during a declared state of emergency may not be granted nonmonetary pretrial release before seeing a judge.
CLICK HERE, to read the letter Moody sent to Florida sheriffs and police chiefs in affected areas.
Read: Trial date set for Stephan Sterns, man accused of killing Madeline Soto
Moody also warned consumers to watch out for price gouging and disaster-related scams.
CLICK HERE to read Moody’s Consumer Alert.
If you are a victim of or suspect someone of price gouging you can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.
Read: Rising St. Johns River causes flooding concerns in Seminole, Volusia, Lake counties
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group