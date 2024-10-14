Rising St. Johns River causes flooding concerns in Seminole, Volusia, Lake counties

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton’s aftermath continues to impact Central Florida, with flooding remaining a major concern along the St. Johns River.

In Seminole County, Channel 9 found a street in Geneva that was dry on Sunday became impassable by Monday morning, thanks to rising water levels.

“It’s bad. The neighbors are about a foot and a half from being flooded out,” one resident told WFTV. “It’s getting bad. This is all lake water. It’s coming up from the lake,” he said.

Another resident, Judy Johnson, has been trapped at home by the rising waters. County officials are warning of potential flooding for days to come.

“It seems it gets worse each time. I have a truck so I can get in and out, but as long as I have everything, I’ll probably just stay until it goes,” Johnson said.

Water levels continue to rise along the St. Johns River through Central Florida. St. Johns River levels (WFTV staff)

Volusia County is also facing flooding issues. In Port Orange, residents were stuck in knee-deep water over the weekend.

In Lake County, Leesburg residents have been battling flooding for over a year, and Hurricane Milton has only worsened the situation.

Sumter County’s Webster has also been affected. Residents were unable to leave their homes for days due to the flooding.

County authorities warn that flooding will continue for the next few days. This community will face ongoing challenges as the river levels remain high.

