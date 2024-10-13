Only on 9: Clermont neighborhood evacuated after flooding from Hurricane MIlton

CLERMONT, Fla. — 60 homes in the Emerald Lakes lakefront mobile home community in Clermont were evacuated after flooding from Hurricane Milton Sunday afternoon.

Channel 9 was there as residents of the neighborhood were walking through thigh to waist-deep waters carrying their belongings.

Clermont Police and Clermont Fire went door to door, escorting residents out of the neighborhood.

Emerald Lakes received over a foot of rain from Hurricane Milton and are expecting another six inches to a foot rise in the water level.

Channel 9 spoke to the Clermont Fire Chief about making the call to evacuate the residents of Emerald Lakes.

“We received word that the water levels were rising here where the power company felt it was unsafe for residents to remain. So we setup an unified command between the Clermont Fire Department, police department and public works to work in conjunction with the EOC in Lake County to do an assisted evacuation,” said Asst. Fire Chief, Clermont Fire Department Rick Casler.

The city of Clermont warned the neighborhood ahead of the storm of the potential aftermath by knocking door to door, now the city has a shelter specifically for the Emerald Lakes neighborhood.

