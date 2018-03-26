0 Attorneys for man accused of performing lewd act in public say he's too sick to stand trial

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 71-year-old Altamonte Springs man accused of repeatedly performing lewd acts in public said he's too sick to stand trial.

Alvaro Pena-Yepes' doctor blames his behavior on a series of strokes and dementia.

Police said Pena-Yepes exposed himself and masturbated before fellow patrons at an Altamonte Springs Duffy's Sports Bar.

Investigators said the man has arrests dating back to 2012.

"There's very little that the criminal justice system can do to curb this behavior," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said.

A doctor who examined Pena-Yepes said he has a "clearly documented history of multiple brain injuries as a result of strokes" and that there is "no expectation that he will show any significant improvement in his condition."

"One would argue that some family member needs to step up and help this man," Sheaffer said.

The doctor agreed, writing that "adequate supervision by family and lack of access to alcohol are the only interventions likely to stop additional similar episodes."

No one answered the door when Channel 9's Field Sutton tried to ask Pena-Yepes' wife about what kind of supervision he's under.

He once threatened to throw dirt at a Channel 9 reporter during a previous visit.

Police said they don't know of any problems he's caused since the incident at the restaurant.

His defense attorneys said he's caught in the middle.

They said he shouldn't stand trial, but that he isn't in a bad enough shape to be hospitalized.

In the latest incident, Pena-Yepes is accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of bar goers at this Altamonte Springs Duffy’s. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/hKsQ6aduaC — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) March 26, 2018

Remember this guy? I did some stories last year about his allegedly unstoppable string of masturbating-in-public incidents (including in front of children). Alvaro Pena-Yepes has been arrested again. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/CpGoKDp806 — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) March 26, 2018

