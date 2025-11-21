Local

Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a missing Osceola County girl

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Gabrielle Terrelonge and Passha Davis Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse Gabrielle Terrelonge and Passha Davis Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Osceola County are seeking public assistance to locate 10-year-old Gabby Terrelong, who was last seen with her mother near the Florida Mall on June 30th.

Gabby Terrelong’s disappearance has prompted a multi-agency search effort across South and Central Florida.

Her mother, Passha Davis, was arrested in South Florida in October but did not provide information on Gabby’s whereabouts.

