Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a missing Osceola County girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Osceola County are seeking public assistance to locate 10-year-old Gabby Terrelong, who was last seen with her mother near the Florida Mall on June 30th.

Gabby Terrelong’s disappearance has prompted a multi-agency search effort across South and Central Florida.

Her mother, Passha Davis, was arrested in South Florida in October but did not provide information on Gabby’s whereabouts.

