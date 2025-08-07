Authorities urge vigilance after jogger attacked on Orange County trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A recent attack on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Jay Blanchard Park has sparked fear among local joggers and prompted a renewed push for safety from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 25, just before 9 a.m., a woman was violently attacked from behind while jogging on the trail near Yates Road. The suspect, who remains at large, was captured on surveillance video walking along the path and entering a restroom shortly before the assault.

Deputies responded immediately and have since increased patrols in the area — on foot, on horseback and by vehicle. Detectives are still investigating and reviewing evidence, but no arrests have been made.

WFTV spoke with several women who regularly use the trail, and many say the attack has changed how they run.

Samantha Slater, a recent college graduate and frequent trail user, said the incident was a wake-up call.

“I find it quite scary, especially with noise-canceling headphones,” she said. “You want to be in the zone during your workout, but stuff like this reminds you that you have to be aware, even in the daytime.”

Slater said she now plans to run with a friend whenever possible.

“A second pair of eyes, a second pair of ears — that might be the best way to go,” she said.

Another runner, Jill Strelitz, said she already keeps her music low and stays alert, but now she’s even more cautious.

“It definitely makes me nervous,” she said. “I always keep my music really low and be aware of my surroundings, but I’ll definitely do that even more now.”

In response to the attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit visited the trail this week to share safety tips with parkgoers.

Keep music volume low. Avoid noise-canceling headphones so you can hear what’s around you.

Stick to well-lit, familiar paths and wear reflective clothing.

Run with a buddy. There’s safety in numbers.

Share your location with a friend or family member.

Store valuables in your trunk before heading out. Don’t leave them in plain sight.

Use a locker with a lock at the gym or keep essentials on you.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the person of interest and are asking for the public’s help.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the attack, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 where you can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

Deputies say they’re doing everything possible to find the suspect and keep the community safe.

