Jogger attack sparks safety concerns on popular Orange County trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone headed to the Little Econ Greenway Trail in Orange County will likely see more deputies.

The increased patrols are in response to an attack on a woman last month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is enhancing safety measures after a woman was attacked while jogging on the trail, leaving the community concerned.

Deputies are increasing foot patrols, horseback units, and other methods to ensure safety.

Safety tips, such as keeping music low, wearing reflective gear, and avoiding running alone, are being distributed to trail users.

Authorities urge people to stay alert and report suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.

Investigators are actively searching for the suspect, reviewing video evidence, and canvassing the area.

The attack has heightened concerns among the community, with some residents reconsidering their use of the trail.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group