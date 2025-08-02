Woman attacked while running on Little Econ Greenway trail, police presence upgraded

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was attacked and an attempted rape took place on July 25, 2025, while she was running on the Little Econ Greenway trail near Yates Road.

The attack occurred shortly before 9 a.m. when a man approached the woman from behind. Deputies arrived at the scene and began collecting evidence.

Following the incident, police presence has been noticeably heightened. Detectives are canvassing the trail, while deputies patrol on foot and horseback.

A video has been released that shows a person of interest captured just moments before the attack.

Authorities are urging anyone who can identify the man to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group