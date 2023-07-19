Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop route from Orlando to the Midwest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced a new direct route from Orlando International Airport to the Midwest on Wednesday.

The airline said it will be the only one flying nonstop from MCO to Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA).

Flights on the route are set to start on Oct. 5 and operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline said one-way flights will start at $49.

Read: Avelo Airlines adds two new nonstop flights to Central Florida

Central Wisconsin Airport is in the heart of Wisconsin, in Mosinee, between Stevens Point and Wausau.

This new route makes Wisconsin the 25th state served by Avelo, and the 14th nonstop destination from MCO.

Read: Avelo Airlines launches 2 new nonstop routes from Daytona Beach International

You can click here to learn more.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group