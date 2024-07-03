Avelo Airlines extends East Coast flights through January

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced on Tuesday it is extending its East Coast flight schedule through January.

Guests can now book winter and holiday travel to 29 destinations through January 7, 2025.

The airline company said the one-way fares start at $41.

The airline said it will be flying out of Orlando International Airport and Lakeland International Airport

