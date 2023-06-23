The average local rent has declined a bit; why that’s a big deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New data shows Orlando’s meteoric post-pandemic rent growth, which soared as high as 24.1% in early 2022, not only has leveled off, but is now lower — if only ever so slightly.

Read: Titanic tourist sub: What is a ‘catastrophic implosion?’

CoStar Group data shows the current pace of rent growth is -0.4% and the average asking rent in Orlando is $1,808 per month — down from $1,828 per month one year prior.

What’s more, Lisa McNatt, CoStar’s director of market analytics in Orlando, told Orlando Business Journal that rent growth is expected to remain negative through at least first-quarter 2024.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

VIDEO: Lake County mobile home residents say rent has more than doubled in less than 2 years Lake County mobile home residents say rent has more than doubled in less than 2 years





©2023 Cox Media Group