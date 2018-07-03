ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Expect major delays on Interstate 4 because of police activity at Lee Road (Exit 88).
At first, both sides of the highway were closed.
The nature of the closure suggests something related to a police investigation, not a vehicle crash, said traffic anchor Racquel Asa. Sources tell Asa this could be an investigation related to a stolen vehicle.
Asa said avoid Interstate 4 if you can: Use local roads like SR-17-92, 434 or Edgewater Drive.
*UPDATE* #I4: Both sides of I-4 now back open at Fairbanks. Eastbound just opened up at 7:10am. Delays still on both sides of I-4. Eastbound delays start at 408. pic.twitter.com/lfctdKwwK5— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) July 3, 2018
