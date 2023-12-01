Axiom Space shares new details before launch of Axiom Mission 3 private astronaut mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The next crewed launch on Florida’s Space Coast is scheduled to lift off no earlier than Jan. 10.

Axiom Mission 3 is a private spaceflight to the International Space Station.

Axiom Space leaders shared new details Thursday about some of the research and technology demonstrations that will happen over the course of the two-week mission.

“We are again working with a number of academic and commercial partners both in flight and on the ground to help us understand human health and performance in space as well as test new commercial products,” said Axiom Space chief scientist Dr. Lucie Low.

The private astronaut crew will conduct more than 30 experiments during the mission.

