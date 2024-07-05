These babies share a birthday with the U.S.A.

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A Central Florida hospital system welcomed babies born on the Fourth of July.

Babies born at HCA Florida Healthcare facilities across Central Florida gave an extra sparkle to their families’ patriotic celebrations.

At least three boys and one girl share our nation’s birthday and were born at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Penelope was born Thursday at 8:54 a.m. at UCF Lake Nona Hospital and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches long.

Read: Ride along: How the Volusia sheriff’s office is keeping beachgoers safe on the 4th

A little boy was also born at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital on Thursday.

Baby Emma was born in late May at 24 weeks of pregnancy but is getting stronger daily.

She is celebrated July Fourth at the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Her parents, Brenda and Daniel, are from Miami.

Baby celebrates Fourth of July at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit Baby Emma was born in late May at 24 weeks of pregnancy but is getting stronger daily. (HCA Florida Healthcare /HCA Florida Healthcare)

Baby celebrates Fourth of July at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit Baby Emma was born in late May at 24 weeks of pregnancy but is getting stronger daily. (HCA Florida Healthcare /HCA Florida Healthcare)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group