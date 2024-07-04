Ride along: How the Volusia sheriff’s office is keeping beachgoers safe on the 4th

VO,LUSIA COUNTY Fla. — It was a busy day out on the water this Fourth of July and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is all hands-on deck.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson took a ride on the water and in the air with the sheriff’s team to see how deputies are keeping people safe.

The sheriff’s office had three boats in the intercoastal waterway but was also working with FWC and the Coast Guard.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies were also spread across the county in other major waterways.

“This is the equivalent to bike week. You have people who take the boat out two or three times a year and next thing you know they’re in trouble,” said Chitwood.

To help prevent any major issues, his new boat has high tech sonar equipment, like the Coast Guard. With such large crowds on the coast, he also had eyes in the sky with his chopper.

On holidays, deputies often deal with boaters who don’t understand the rules of the water or people boating while intoxicated.

Chitwood left boaters with this message: “Take it slow and follow the rules!”

