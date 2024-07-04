Jacksonville strip club and adult entertainment store challenging new Florida restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville businesses are fighting a new state law that raised the age to work in adult entertainment establishments.

Harvey Shuman owns multiple adult entertainment establishments throughout Jacksonville including Sinsation strip club and Exotic Fantasies, which sells adult-themed products.

The two businesses have joined an adult dancer and another Florida strip club in a lawsuit challenging the state’s new law that raised the age to work in adult establishments to 21.

“We lost several people, male and female, that are out of work right now,” said Shuman.

Between all of his establishments, Shuman estimated roughly two dozen employees had to be let go after the law took effect Monday.

The suit raises several constitutional claims, including first amendment, equal protection and due process violations.

The state law was modeled after a local Jacksonville ordinance, which was upheld by a federal court last March after another one of Shuman’s businesses, Wacko’s, filed suit.

Former Jacksonville Councilmember LeAnna Cumber sponsored that legislation, which only applies to exotic dancers.

“Governments have a vested interest in protecting kids,” said Cumber in an interview in May.

Cumber told Action News Jax the goal of both the state and local age restrictions is human trafficking prevention.

“It’s not going to completely resolve trafficking. There’s so many things that need to happen, but it is one very strong piece,” said Cumber.

But Shuman pointed out there have been no human trafficking cases tied to strip clubs in Jacksonville.

Despite the initial ruling upholding the Jacksonville ordinance, Shuman said he’s hopeful both challenges will prevail in the end.

“It affects those girls that are 18, 19 and 20 years old that can no longer go and be an exotic dancer. In my opinion it just directly affects their First Amendment right,” said Shuman.

Shuman said he believes the fate of both the local ordinance and the state law rests in the hands of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, which is currently reviewing whether Jacksonville’s age restriction can stand.

