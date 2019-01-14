Baby giraffe born at Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A baby giraffe was born at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park Monday afternoon.
The Masai giraffe calf was born around 2 p.m. on the savannah in the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction.
Related Headlines
The baby giraffe stands about 6-feet tall.
The attraction was temporarily closed while the mother giraffe gave birth.
Park officials said it is too early to tell the gender but the calf is already bonding well with mom, Mara.
Guests to the park will be able to see the giraffe on the Kilimanjaro Safari ride.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}