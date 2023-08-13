Back to preschool! Peppa Pig Theme Park offering limited-time discount

ORLANDO, Fla. — Oink Oink! Preschoolers will enjoy a special discount at the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park in Central Florida.

Starting Aug. 10 until the end of the month, grown-ups can plan the most fantastic day ever for the little ones with hotel packages and single-day tickets at a special rate.

Single-day tickets will be $29 on weekdays and $39 on weekends, and they can be used from Aug. 10 until Dec. 24.

Those looking to have a staycation can purchase a package that includes a hotel stay plus single-day tickets for a discounted price.

SEE: The Channel 9 team shares its school photos

If your little ones like to jump up and down in “muddy puddles,” your family can visit the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.

You can even bring your little ones to a unique dining experience at Breakfast with Peppa, where children can indulge in a preschooler-friendly buffet with breakfast dishes like waffles, fresh fruit, and scrambled eggs.

Tickets must be purchased online to receive the discount.

Read: 2023 Orlando Air & Space Show announces performer lineup, ticket sale

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Giggle, snort and celebrate with Peppa Pig and friends as theme park turns 1 Giggle, snort and celebrate with Peppa Pig and friends as theme park turns 1

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group