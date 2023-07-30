Back-to-school event will raise money for Seminole County schools

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County students and faculty can enjoy one last summer celebration before the start of the new school year.

Elev8 Fun will hold the Educ8 Back-to-School Extravaganza next month as a day of fun while raising money for the school district.

The back-to-school spirit night event is on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Sanford.

The entertainment center has attractions like bowling, mini golf, arcade games, go-karts and laser tag.

Guests can purchase a spirit night bundle for $30, including:

Two gate pass activity credits for laser tag, mini golf, ropes course or omni-virtual reality

Two hours of unlimited play in the arcade, except for claw machine or instant win games

A meal voucher at the PL8 Bar & Grill

Five dollars from every spirit night bundle will benefit Seminole County Public Schools. People should mention their school to the cashier when buying the package.

Last year, the event focused on Sanford Middle School and raised $2,500.

Families can visit Elev8 from noon to 10 p.m. for games, food and prizes.

