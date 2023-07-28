Students at 55 Marion County schools to get free breakfast, lunch this school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Students at 55 Marion County Public Schools will get free lunch and breakfast this school year, the district announced Thursday.

The district said that means its Food and Nutrition Department will provide free meals to about 44,400 students regardless of income, without question or application.

The program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Schools hosting the free meal program include:

Anthony Elementary

Belleview Elementary

Belleview High

Belleview Middle

Belleview-Santos Elementary

College Park Elementary

Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary

Dunnellon Elementary

Dunnellon High

Dunnellon Middle

East Marion Elementary

Eighth Street Elementary

Emerald Shores Elementary

Fessenden Elementary

Fordham Early Learning Academy

Forest High

Fort King Middle

Fort McCoy School

Greenway Elementary

Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary

Harbour View Elementary

Hillcrest School

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Howard Middle

Lake Weir High

Lake Weir Middle

Legacy Elementary

Liberty Middle

Madison Street Academy

Maplewood Elementary

Marion Charter

Marion Acceleration Academy

Marion Oaks Elementary

Marion Technical Institute

McIntosh Area School

New Leaf School

North Marion High

North Marion Middle

Oakcrest Elementary

Ocala Springs Elementary

Ocali Charter Middle

Osceola Middle

Reddick-Collier Elementary

Romeo Elementary

Saddlewood Elementary

Shady Hill Elementary

Silver River Mentoring and Instruction

South Ocala Elementary

Sparr Elementary

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Vanguard High

Ward-Highlands Elementary

West Port High

Wyomina Park Elementary

The district said they selected schools based on the percentage of students from each campus participating in one or more variations of public assistance/service programs.

For more information, you can contact Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator Tammy Alvarez at 352-671-4190 or Tammy.Alvarez@marion.k12.fl.us.

