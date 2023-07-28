Students at 55 Marion County schools to get free breakfast, lunch this school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Students at 55 Marion County Public Schools will get free lunch and breakfast this school year, the district announced Thursday.
The district said that means its Food and Nutrition Department will provide free meals to about 44,400 students regardless of income, without question or application.
The program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Schools hosting the free meal program include:
- Anthony Elementary
- Belleview Elementary
- Belleview High
- Belleview Middle
- Belleview-Santos Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary
- Dunnellon Elementary
- Dunnellon High
- Dunnellon Middle
- East Marion Elementary
- Eighth Street Elementary
- Emerald Shores Elementary
- Fessenden Elementary
- Fordham Early Learning Academy
- Forest High
- Fort King Middle
- Fort McCoy School
- Greenway Elementary
- Hammett Bowen, Jr. Elementary
- Harbour View Elementary
- Hillcrest School
- Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks
- Howard Middle
- Lake Weir High
- Lake Weir Middle
- Legacy Elementary
- Liberty Middle
- Madison Street Academy
- Maplewood Elementary
- Marion Charter
- Marion Acceleration Academy
- Marion Oaks Elementary
- Marion Technical Institute
- McIntosh Area School
- New Leaf School
- North Marion High
- North Marion Middle
- Oakcrest Elementary
- Ocala Springs Elementary
- Ocali Charter Middle
- Osceola Middle
- Reddick-Collier Elementary
- Romeo Elementary
- Saddlewood Elementary
- Shady Hill Elementary
- Silver River Mentoring and Instruction
- South Ocala Elementary
- Sparr Elementary
- Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary
- Sunrise Elementary
- Vanguard High
- Ward-Highlands Elementary
- West Port High
- Wyomina Park Elementary
The district said they selected schools based on the percentage of students from each campus participating in one or more variations of public assistance/service programs.
For more information, you can contact Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator Tammy Alvarez at 352-671-4190 or Tammy.Alvarez@marion.k12.fl.us.
