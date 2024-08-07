Backpack-A-Thon in Seminole County focused of supporting thousands of local students

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With school just five days away for most of Central Florida, we’re entering the final countdown for school supplies.

A “Backpack-A-Thon” event in Seminole County on Wednesday is hoping to donate 5,000 backpacks to local students.

This particular back-to-school drive has been a part of Central Florida for 18 years.

Watch: Volusia County Schools detail new workforce readiness program for students

There were many smiling faces at the event as parents and students got their brand-new backpacks.

This was all possible thanks to the generosity of the local community.

A partnership between 9 Family Connection, Mercy Road Initiatives, and Life Hope at Northland Church.

This year, organizers focused on single-mom households and families caring for children with learning disabilities.

Read: These new schools are opening this school year

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group