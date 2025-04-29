Barefoot Florida man helps capture large alligator on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people on Interstate 95 recently saw a unique sight in Jacksonville.

Video shows a barefoot man wrestling with a giant alligator in the median.

The man was able to wrangle the gator and tape its mouth shut before putting it in the back of a pick-up truck.

Florida Fish and Wildlife and deputies helped the man and removed the gator from the highway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group