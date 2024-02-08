Bat triggers rabies alert in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Lake County may want to keep their pets inside for a while.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County are monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

Officials said it started after a bat-related incident in Montverde.

Health officials said anyone in the area who came into contact with any bats should contact the Department of Health in Lake County at 352-707-6064.

The Department of Health is also advising you to keep your pets on a leash and avoid wild or stray animals.

Residents should also prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

