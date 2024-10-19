Beautiful weather this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see breezy and beautiful weather this weekend.

Our area will be sunny and comfortable overall with low rain chances.

Winds will be blowing out of the northeast, which will help keep our coast cool.

Watch: Tropical Storm Nadine forms as another system shows increased chance to develop

Highs will be in the 70s for most of our local beaches and in the 80s inland.

We’ll also have the small possibility of a few coastal showers.

Read: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

Coastal hazards will continue Saturday with dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

Our area will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the 60s inland and lows in the 70s at the coast.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group