Fram2 private astronauts return after flying historic polar orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly 4 days in orbit around the earth’s poles, Fram2 is back!

The crew of four private astronauts led by cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang splashed down off the coast of California right around 12:19 ET.

It was the first time a SpaceX crew splashed down in the Pacific. SpaceX moved its operations to the West Coast to eliminate the possibility of Dragon debris falling into populated areas.

Wang named the Fram2 mission after the Norwegian ship that explored the Arctic in the 19th century.

In fact, the crew carried a small piece of the ship’s deck on their spacecraft during their historic polar orbit.

During their time aboard Crew Dragon, the private astronauts conducted 22 research studies, which included the first x-ray in space.

The crew still has some medical exams scheduled that will help inform future spaceflight missions.

