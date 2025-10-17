Bench installed at crash site to honor teen girls who died in Oviedo crash

OVIDEO, Fla. — A memorial bench has been installed to honor two teenage girls who died in a car crash in Oviedo in August.

The crash claimed the lives of 17-year-old Kayla Ross and 15-year-old Marjie Whitman.

The bench is located at the crash site on Alafaya Woods Boulevard, serving as a tribute to the girls’ memories.

Since the tragic accident, family and friends have been dedicated to keeping the memories of Kayla Ross and Marjie Whitman alive.

Their efforts included raising funds to place the memorial bench at the site of the crash.

Marjie Whitman would have celebrated her 16th birthday this week.

The families of both girls have expressed their gratitude for the community’s support during this difficult time.

