Best Western in Orlando set for conversion amid housing crunch

A hotel in west Orlando may be converted into affordable housing, according to a request filed with the city.

The 110-room Best Western Orlando West at 2014 W. Colonial Drive is being eyed for conversion into “a 110-unit attainable housing apartment facility,” according to a project description by South Florida-based SL Capital Group.

The property also includes Taste of Chengdu restaurant, which the request says would be preserved.

