Bicyclist dies after being hit by large truck in Pine Castle, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Orange Avenue near Prince Street in the Pine Castle area.

The crash caused all northbound lanes of Orange Avenue to shut down.

Read: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Troopers said the crash involved a bicycle and a box truck.

Investigators said the bicyclist was crossing the street, not in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by the large truck.

Read: Police arrest woman accused of driving away from West Melbourne crash

The person on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read: ‘It’s pathetic’: Orlando residents outraged after flooding destroys their home

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group