Police arrest woman accused of driving away from West Melbourne crash

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — West Melbourne police said they have arrested a woman on Wednesday accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

Police said it happened on Sunday morning near US-192 and Dairy Road.

According to a news release, 24-year-old Rebekah Tate from Palm Bay also faces charges of tampering with evidence.

Investigators said Tate’s vehicle crashed into a 34-year-old motorcyclist, who was left on the road with life-threatening injuries.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Investigators identify victims in Georgia high school shooting

The police department said Tate then drove away with the motorcycle attached to her car and tried to take off the motorcycle in a nearby parking lot.

West Melbourne police said she was talking on her phone before being picked up in a black sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tate was booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she will be held without bond.

Read: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group