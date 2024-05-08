Biden nominates judge from Orlando to U.S. Court of Appeals

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden has nominated four judges for federal judicial positions, including Judge Embry J. Kidd of the Middle District of Florida.

These are the 49th round of nominees from Biden for federal judicial positions, bringing the total number of nominees to 240.

Kidd, of Orlando, has been with the Middle District of Florida since 2014.

Read: Orange County funeral home presented wrong body for viewing, family says

Judge Embry J. Kidd (WFTV)

From 2014 to 2019, he was an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Since 2019, he has been a United States magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Read: SEE: Plane makes emergency landing along road in Apopka

Kidd received his J.D. from Yale Law School in 2008 and his B.A. from Emory University in 2005.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group