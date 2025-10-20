Big Time Rush adds Orlando show to 2026 tour

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Big Time Rush has announced the addition of 15 U.S. shows to their ‘In Real Life Worldwide’ tour, including a performance at the University of Central Florida’s Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 7, 2026.

Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, known for their roles as Jo and Gustavo on the Nickelodeon show, will join the band as special guests on the tour.

Officails say this reunion is expected to bring back fond memories for fans of the show.

The band plans to perform every song from their Nickelodeon series, including many tracks that have never been played live before.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Addition Financial Arena Cyber Club to receive updates about this event and others.

