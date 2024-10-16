Biketoberfest: Crews work to clear sand from roadways in Volusia & Flagler counties

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On the heels of Hurricane Milton, Florida Department of Transportation crews are out in full force removing debris from roadways.

FDOT said it has 120 crews spread across Central Florida, some of which are focused on cleanup in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Workers there are clearing streets to help make them safer in time for upcoming Biketoberfest, which officially kicks off on Thursday.

READ: Universal’s Epic Universe theme park could open by next summer, report claims

More than 100,000 bikers are expected to roll in for the 4-day event, and riding over sand is certainly not ideal.

Transportation officials said crews have already cleaned up heavy sand coverage on stretches of A1A in preparation for Biketoberfest.

They said workers are making good progress and will continue sweeping sand daily from highly-traveled roads.

Biketoberfest runs Oct. 17-20.

READ: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group