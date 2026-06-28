Bike/Walk Central Florida seeks nominations for 2026-2027 Wheel of Achievement Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bike/Walk Central Florida is now accepting nominations for its 2026–2027 Wheel of Achievement Awards. These awards honor outstanding people, projects, policies, and initiatives that improve bicycle and pedestrian accessibility across Central Florida. Nominations are open now and must be submitted by Sept. 4, 2026.

Now in their fourth cycle, the Wheel of Achievement Awards recognize efforts that make communities safer, more connected, and more accessible. This is achieved through thoughtful planning, improved facilities, supportive public policy, and community leadership. The program reflects Bike/Walk Central Florida’s vision of a healthy, active, and connected community where people can safely walk, bike, and roll for transportation and recreation.

Bike/Walk Central Florida is seeking nominations from community members, municipalities, public agencies, advocacy organizations, and engineering and planning firms. The Wheel of Achievement Awards highlight ideas and accomplishments that make a tangible difference in daily lives. By showcasing innovative approaches and measurable impact, the awards aim to inspire conversations around safety, connectivity, and active mobility.

To recognize the many ways projects, policies, and leaders are advancing walking, biking, and rolling in communities, nominations are accepted across the following award categories:

Innovative Bike/Ped Plan or Design

Innovative Bike/Ped Infrastructure: Safer Streets & Corridors

Innovative Bike/Ped Infrastructure: Closing Trail Gaps, Trail Connectivity, & New Regional Trail Networks

Innovative Bike/Ped Infrastructure: Facilities & Parks

Outstanding Advancements in Bike/Ped Policy

Outstanding Community Leader (Individual)

Outstanding Community Leader (Organization)

Eligible nominations must feature projects, initiatives, policies, and leadership efforts located within Bike/Walk Central Florida’s service area. This area encompasses Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Marion, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, and Duval counties. Submissions should generally reflect work completed within the last five years, though older efforts may be considered if justification for continued relevance or impact is provided.

Interested parties can submit nominations through Bike/Walk Central Florida’s online application form.

Following the nomination period, winners of the 2026–2027 Wheel of Achievement Awards will be announced in Fall 2026. The awards celebration is scheduled for February 2027.

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