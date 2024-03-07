Blaze Pizza’s Pi Day returns with two local stores celebrating

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blaze Pizza’s Pi Day returns with their $3.14 pizza promo

On March 14, participating Blaze Pizza restaurants will sell their 11″ pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 when customers download the Blaze Pizza app and join the rewards program.

“As a brand committed to speed, quality ingredients and a vibrant experience where each guest can build their own unique pizza, there’s no better place to celebrate Pi Day,” said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “While it’s no secret we take our food seriously, we appreciate that pizza can be a canvas for creativity and good times. It’s your pizza, it should be unique to you. This year, we invite guests to bring their friends and families to share in the experience together at our annual Pi Day pizza party!”

Two participating Central Florida locations include 4100 N. Alafaya Trail Orlando FL, 32826 near UCF and 501 North Orlando Ave Orlando, FL 32789 in Winter Park.

