“A blessing:” Orange County program helps homeowner make repairs 3-years after Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than three years after Hurricane Ian made landfall, some Orange County residents are finally able to repair their homes thanks to the Orange County Recovers program.

We told you earlier this year, Orange County received more than $219. million in federal funds to address public infrastructure, facilities, and housing needs after Hurricane Ian.

About $33 million was set aside to provide grants to low and moderate-income homeowners who still have damage from the hurricane.

“I throw my hats off to this program ‘cause they really came in and saved me,” said Lorenzo Turner, a resident who applied and is now among the first to repair his home via the program.

Turner’s home was damaged during the hurricane, but neither his insurance nor FEMA fully covered the cost of his roof repair, mold remediation, and other internal repairs.

He lost personal belongings during the storm and suffered a stroke after the hurricane, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to work.

On Tuesday, Turner watched as work he had prayed for finally began.

“It feels like a blessing… I know the sun is shining in my favor now,” said Turner.

According to Orange County, Hurricane Ian caused more than $300 million in major damage across the county. The funds are provided through the federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program and may be used for housing repairs, replacements, or full reconstruction.

So far, Orange County has received 372 applications for the Orange County Recovers program.

“We have about 25 in the pipeline that’s waiting, permitting, or some form of pre-construction,” said Orange County’s Community Development Block Grant project manager, Sherry Julien.

Julien told Channel 9 the program provides “funds of last resort.” It is income restricted and “designed to ensure that the housing need of the low- to moderate homeowners, protected classes, and vulnerable populations are addressed to the greatest extent possible.”

Basic Qualifications include:

The property owner owned the damaged property at the time Hurricane Ian made landfall

The property owner currently own the damaged property

The property was your primary residence at the time of Hurricane Ian

The damaged property is in Orange County or its municipalities

The damaged property must not be subject to bankruptcy proceedings or in foreclosure

The application portal remains open at orangecountyrecovers.com. If residents require assistance with the application process, they can call 407-382-3514.

