Millions approved to fund hurricane resilience projects across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than $85 million in federal funds will soon be used to improve Orange County communities that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

Orange County Commissioners approved funding on Tuesday to help communities prepare for and withstand future storms.

It will support 14 local projects, including four in the City of Orlando, two in the City of Ocoee and one in Winter Garden, Winter Park and the Town of Eatonville.

Orange County will also use a portion of the funding to improve stormwater infrastructure in Orlo Vista, Long Lake, Verona Park and the Bonnie Brook communities.

Longtime Bonnie Brook resident Jim Tadlock told Channel 9 he’s still rebuying furniture after losing everything during Hurricane Ian nearly three years ago.

“I bought a living room, dining room and all new appliances,” said Tadlock, “Everybody on this street lost everything.”

But Tadlock is hopeful that a new project set to upgrade existing pumps and construct a new stormwater pump station at the west end of Applecross Street could make a big difference.

Commissioners approved $1.5 million for the project as part of the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

Tadlock, along with Bonnie Brook resident Denise George and Bonnie Brook Homeowners Association President Deborah Marley, had advocated for improvement for years.

“We just started pushing and nagging, and I guess it worked,” said Marley.

This funding is part of a $219.7 million allocation received by Orange County through HUD.

In addition to awards for public infrastructure, $35 million remains, as part of the CDBG-DR program, available for homeowners with unresolved Hurricane Ian damage through the Orange County Recovers program.

Applications are open through the summer.

Marley continues, “You still have people trying to get back into their houses. We’ve got one guy that just moved back in.”

You can learn more about the help for homeowners still recovering here.

And explore the other projects via this link .

